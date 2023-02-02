NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing animal cruelty charges after his arrest on Jan. 31.

Michael Scott Fleming, 26, of 805 Chatham St, Mann’s MHP in Newport was arrested by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. Fleming has been charged with four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations.

Deputy Jessica Newman, who investigated the case, said Fleming is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to his own dog. The incidents are still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Fleming was being held in the Carteret County detention center under a combined $111,000.00 bond and has already had his first court appearance.