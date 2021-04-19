Carteret County man charged with burglary of residences

BEAUFORT, N.C. — A Carteret County man is facing several burglary-related charges in connection to incidents that happened in Beaufort on April 10 and Christmas Day.

The incident happened at a residence in the Howland Rock community. Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence. Detectives recovered evidence, including video of the incident.

Shortly after that, Michael Gavin Burgess, 27, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested without incident on Monday morning at his home in Down East. During a search of his residence, property was discovered that linked Burgess to the burglary and another incident that happened on Christmas Day at a residence on Whitehurst Drive in Beaufort.

Burgess was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property. Burgess was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $500,000 bond and appeared in court Monday afternoon.