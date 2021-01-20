Carteret County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

James Daniel Killough (Carteret County Sheriff’s Office photo)

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child after he was arrested on Tuesday.

James Daniel Kilough, 61, of Newport is also facing felony statutory sex offense with a child under age 15. He was taken into custody and given a $350,000 secured bond. His first court date was Wednesday.

Officials said they launched an investigation on Jan. 11 into a report of possible sexual abuse. Detectives said the investigation began after a child told a child forensic interviewer at Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center about the alleged incident.

