BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with child sex crimes.

On Thursday, detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Willy Alexander Korthals, 29, of Bettie. His arrest came after an undercover ICAC investigation conducted by the FBI with detectives of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit.

Officials said evidence and equipment used to facilitate the crime were seized.

Korthals was charged with Soliciting a Child by Computer or other Electronic Device to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act. He was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond. His first court appearance is Friday.