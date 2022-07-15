BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man was arrested on Friday and is facing several charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Matthew Thomas McGhee, 38, of Nine Food Road in Newport, was arrested and charged as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation conducted by deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the evidence used in the crimes was also seized.

McGhee was charged with two counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under an $11,500 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.