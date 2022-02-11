Carteret County man facing drug charges after undercover operation leads to arrest

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort man has been arrested on drug-related charges after an undercover operation that included several law enforcement agencies.

Baysden Alvin Baker of Beaufort was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of trafficking marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

The Morehead City Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office conducted the undercover operation that led to the seizure of 17 pounds of marijuana and THC-based vape cartridges along with $10,000. Morehead City police say the operation was carried out after the Craven County Sheriff’s Office intercepted a suspicious parcel.