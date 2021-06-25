Carteret County man facing indecent liberties charges

STELLA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Stella man with sex crimes against two minors.

Benjamin Allen Sprester, 34, of White Oak Bluff Road in Stella was arrested by deputies for engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with two minors. Investigators said Sprester is accused of sex acts against two boys, ages 6 and 8, who were known to the defendant.

Deputies say they have been investigating the case since May 27 following an initial report to law enforcement officials.

Sprester was charged with two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and placed in the Carteret County

Jail under a $300,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Carteret County District Court.