BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing indecent liberties with a child charges after his arrest on Aug. 4.

Djornann Daniel Makara, 28, of Peletier, was arrested and taken into custody by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He was charged following an investigation involving allegations of child sexual assault.

Makara was being held in the Carteret County Jail on a $150,000 bond.