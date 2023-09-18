PELETIER, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an overdose drug death in January.

On Monday, Carteret County deputies arrested William Blake Perkins, 31, of Collins Rhue Road in Peletier. His arrest came after the January 2023 overdose death of Joshua Adams, 35, of Cedar Point. Perkins was identified by detectives as having sold the methamphetamines laced with fentanyl that caused the death of Adams.

Perkins has also been charged with Death by Distribution. He was being held in the Carteret County Jail under no bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.