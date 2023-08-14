BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Gloucester man is facing second-degree murder and death by distribution charges in the 2020 death of an Otway woman.

Last Friday, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested William Eugene McMillion, 43, of Straits Road in Gloucester following the 2020 overdose death of Heidi Guiendon, 43, of Otway. Officials said McMillion was identified by detectives as having sold the opiates laced with fentanyl that caused the death of Guiendon.

McMillion was being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $3.5 million bond.