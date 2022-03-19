CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing attempted murder charges after being arrested on Saturday for shooting his wife, officials said.

Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Royal Pittman Rogers, 80, of Magens Court in Cedar Point was arrested after deputies said he shot his wife, Eleanor Rogers, 77. The incident happened at the couple’s home in the Magens Bay community. Deputies and members of the Cape Carteret Police Department responded to a call at the home at around 5:44 p.m. after a family member called 911.

Eleanor Rogers was transported to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital where she is being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was listed in stable condition Saturday night.

Royal Rogers was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. He was being held in the Carteret County jail without bond. His first court date was scheduled for Monday.