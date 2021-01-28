Carteret County man in jail under $1.5 million bond after arrest on drug charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man was arrested on drug charges and held on a $1.5 million secured bond, officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office report.

Michael Lee Frazier, 57, faces several drug charges including five counts of trafficking opiates and one count each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver.

Officials said detectives from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department were part of an investigation of opiate trafficking in Carteret County. Detectives targeted Frazier and conducted a controlled purchase of prescription medication.

Detectives seized approximately 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine that had been cut into 96 “crack rocks.” Percocet pills were also found.

Frazier was previously out of jail on a $30,000 bond and was awaiting trial on narcotics charges stemming from the 2018 undercover drug operation titled “Operation East to West.”