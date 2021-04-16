Carteret County man sentenced for trafficking drugs into Carteret County jail

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man was found guilty this week of trafficking an opioid into the Carteret County Jail in 2019.

Jared Brady Willis, 40, of Morehead City, was found guilty of trafficking 14 grams or more but less than 28 grams of an opioid by possession. Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey, Jr. sentenced Willis to a minimum of 90 months to a maximum of 120 months in prison and a $100,000 fine.

“We prosecute illegal drug activity wherever it occurs,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said. “In this case, the defendant was involved in receiving drugs at the jail. Due to the diligence of Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck’s deputies and staff, this illegal activity was identified, the drugs were intercepted, and arrests were made.

“This 7- to 10-year prison sentence should send a message to other inmates that this activity will not be tolerated.”

Officials said on Sept. 16, 2019, Willis received a bag containing 35 Hydrocodone pills from a family member while he was in jail. Officials said the items were passed through a small opening in the area where the visitation occurred.

The person who provided Willis with the opioids was also charged and is awaiting trial.