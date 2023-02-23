NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted for larceny in Carteret County was arrested and is facing charges after a number of people recognized him in a social media post.

Michael Bryan Ward, 54, of George Jones Road in Newport was arrested by deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony count of larceny. He was released on a $30,000 bond and has his first court appearance on Friday.

On Wednesday, officials issued a notice on the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page asking for information on the theft of a cellphone that happened at the Bogue Dollar General at 5530 Hwy. 24 in Newport. Investigators said Ward was quickly identified and was soon arrested. They also said he has a long criminal history.