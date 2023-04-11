MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County detectives are investigating after an apparent shooting Saturday that left the county’s director of human resources and her husband dead.

According to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Hedrick Boulevard. They found two people with gunshot wounds.

Jaime Hicks Long, 47, was found dead inside the residence while her husband David Wayne Long, 39, was found in a backyard shed suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Carteret Health Care where he died a short time later.

Jaime Long was serving as the county’s director of human resources.

“Detectives have learned David Long had recently been dealing with mental health issues which was likely a contributing factor in this incident,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Carteret County detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. No further details are being released at this time.”