PELETIER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion where the person inside the home shot at the suspects.

Deputies and investigators responded to a home in the 600 block of West Firetower Road in Peletier to a report of a home invasion. Officials said three masked men entered the home with the intent of robbing it. They were met with gunfire by the homeowner and quickly fled the scene. Detectives believe the home was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-4636.