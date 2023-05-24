STRAITS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a woman who was found on Sunday.

Officials said Lee Ann Gallagher, 57, of Whitehurst Drive in the community of Straits, was found dead in her home on Sunday. Officials said an autopsy will be conducted in Greenville on Friday to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing case and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide until otherwise determined, officials said. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO or the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400.