OTWAY, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a homicide investigation Thursday night.

Deputies responded to Liston Road in Otway at 4:20 p.m. and found Mickey Arline Dixon, 48, of Crow Hill Road dead of a gunshot wound to his torso. Officials said he was shot by a family member, who was cooperating with detectives.

Officials were still on the scene Thursday night. No further information was released.