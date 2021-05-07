Carteret County Sheriff’s Office shut down Hwy 24 near Paradise Lane, wanted suspect refuses to exit vehicle

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriffs Office has shut down all five lanes of Hwy 24 near Paradise Lane.

Shortly after noon deputies conducted a vehicle stop on wanted suspect Richard Murphrey who is currently refusing to exit the vehicle.

Negotiators are on-scene speaking with Murphrey.

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County deputies are currently searching for Richard Kelly Murphrey, 35, of Gloucester. He is wanted for numerous warrants including habitual felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and numerous drug charges.

Carteret County Schools in the eastern part of the county were briefly put on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted as deputies have learned he is no longer in that area.

Murphrey is described as 5’10, 145 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes. Anyone with information should call their local law enforcement agency.