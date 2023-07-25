CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said Monday afternoon they have arrested a man who stole a truck from a car dealership at gunpoint Friday night and led multiple agencies on a chase, hitting one of their K-9s while trying to get away.

Police said they found and arrested Joshua Andrei Whittlesey, of Cary, earlier in the day at an apartment complex in Burlington.

They said he just turned 24 years old on Saturday, the morning after Friday night’s incident.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers said Whittlesey entered the Rick Hendricks dealership on US-64 to inquire about test-driving a Ford truck, then pointed a gun at the salesman, told him to get out of the truck and drove away.

He led multiple agencies on a chase throughout Cary and Raleigh, according to the Cary Police Department.

At one point, detectives said they found the truck at Bliss Convenience Store at the intersection of Lake Pine Drive and Cary Pkwy.

Cary police officers responded to the parking lot, including K-9 Handler Officer Michael Herrell, and his partner, K-9 Officer Dakota, who joined the unit in June as the police department’s first female K-9, according to police.

Officers said they approached the truck on foot and told Whittlesey to get out.

Police said he ignored their commands and attempted to escape from the parking lot, pointing the truck in the direction of the officers and accelerating toward them at a “very high rate of speed.”

Officers said they were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

K-9 Officer Dakota (Cary Police Department)

Officer Herrell attempted to get K-9 Officer Dakota out of the truck’s path, but was unsuccessful, according to the police department.

Police said the driver hit K-9 Officer Dakota as he sped out of the parking lot.

They said she was immediately taken to an Emergency Veterinary Hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Throughout Saturday, Officer Herrell was alongside her in the hospital.

“Members of our canine team went to see her earlier today and were surprised to see her on her feet. She’s walking around, exploring the room that she’s in,” Cary Police Sgt. Kenric Alexander said on Saturday, and added Dakota is expected to recover.

Raleigh police said Whittlesey eventually abandoned the car on Avent Ferry Road near North Carolina State University. The car was found around midnight Friday.

Whittlesey was taken back to Cary after Monday’s arrest, where he faces nine charges:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny of motor vehicle

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

Possession of firearm by felon

Assaulting a law enforcement agency animal

Assault by pointing a gun

Hit and run

Assault on law enforcement officers

Resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer

As of Monday afternoon, police said K-9 officer Dakota continues to receive medical treatment and is recovering at a local veterinary hospital.