Catalytic converter thief apprehended in Wilson

NASHVILLE, N.C. – On February 11, 2021, at approximately 3:00 A.M., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned service station located at 5845 Holden’s Cross Road in Wilson.

Upon arriving, deputies identified the vehicle as a blue and silver Nissan Altima with a missing front bumper with North Carolina license plate PLJ-8365. Ironically, the same vehicle was captured on video surveillance after a catalytic converter was removed from A Greater Love Christin Church located in the 4000 block of South Church Street in Rocky Mount.

The individual sitting in the driver’s seat was identified as Joshua Robert Lewin and the front passenger was identified as Chelsea Megan Barnes, a white female approximately 24 years old. During the encounter, Lewin provided the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies consent to search the vehicle. Deputies located a blue reciprocating saw, cutting blades, and a pry tool inside of a camo backpack. Based on the totality of the circumstances, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office charged Lewin with Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Wilson County and transported Joshua Lewin back to Nashville to conduct a further interview.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has been following up with several catalytic thefts since January 4th and several that were reported on February 1st. The interview with Lewin along with other aggravating factors revealed his involvement with several catalytic thefts in our jurisdiction. The following businesses reporting catalytic thefts were connected to Joshua Robert Lewin:

Rocky Mount Electrical located on S. Church Street where one catalytic converter was taken Hardees Furniture located on S. US 301 where three catalytic converters were taken NC DOT & NC Wildlife located on US 64 Alternate where 10 catalytic converters were taken SE&M Contractors located on E NC 97 where one catalytic converter was taken Arrow’s Exterminator located on E NC 97 where two 2 catalytic converters were taken Greater Love Christian Church located on S. Church Street where two catalytic converters were taken

After the interview, Joshua Robert Lewin received additional charges regarding his involvement to the six aforesaid catalytic converter thefts occurring in Nash County. Joshua Robert Lewin received a $502,000.00 secured bond and first appearance was set to later today. No further information is currently available.