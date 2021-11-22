Catawba Co. man with suspected fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone is arrested: Sheriff

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Catawba County man who had suspected fentanyl pills that were disguised as oxycodone pills was arrested following a search of his home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Detectives conducted a search on the home of Robert Stamey III last Tuesday following an investigation. Over 47 grams were discovered of pills with markings indicating that the pills were oxycodone pills. Investigators later learned that these pills contained fentanyl and were manufactured in a pill press to mimic prescription oxycodone, the police report indicated.

Catawba County Sheriff

Stamey was arrested and faces charges of drug trafficking. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.