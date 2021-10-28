Catawba County man admits to sexual acts with ex-girlfriend’s underage daughter, faces 159 charges, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 44-year-old Newton man is facing nearly 160 charges after he reportedly admitted to engaging in sex acts with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter between 2012 and 2016, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Colan Swink was living in Taylorsville with the victim’s mother when the crimes occurred.

Swink reportedly admitted to the acts to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office who then contacted investigators in Alexander County.

Following an investigation, Swink was arrested and charged with 25 counts of felony statutory rape, 25 counts of felony sex offenses and 109 counts of felony sex acts by a substitute parent/custodian.

His bond was set at $5 million and he is due to appear in court on November 1.

Deputies also charged the victim’s 49-year-old mother, with one count of felony conspiracy of a sex act by a substitute parent/custodian.