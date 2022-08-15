NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a firearm was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported.

At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a person with a firearm on the New Bern campus, according to a Craven County Sheriff’s Office press release. School was not in session, but some staff members and student-athletes were on campus.

Charges are pending the completion of an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and school authorities.