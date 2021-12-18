Charlotte kidnapping suspect has criminal history of assaulting women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday, police announced that they had arrested 32-year-old Louis Lamontrez Meadows for kidnapping and assaulting a female.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Meadows was captured on a Ring camera hitting and kidnapping a woman at 3 a.m. in the morning.

This isn’t the first time Meadows has been in court.

According to court records, Meadows was found guilty of assaulting a woman in July of 2015 and was given probation. In 2017, he was convicted of communicating threats and was also given probation. He has a hearing in 2022 for communicating threats.

All of those are misdemeanors, but kidnapping is not. If he’s found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison. According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, Meadows was in court on Friday. Sheriffs deputies told FOX 46 that his bond was set at $125,000.