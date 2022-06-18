CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been arrested for the act of bestiality with a dog, according to CMPD. The dog is undergoing an examination and treatment at Animal Care and Control.

CMPD said the incident happened on Sunday, June 12, in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.

The 911 caller witnessed a man, inside a burgundy Nissan Rogue, in the act of bestiality with a dog, CMPD said. According to the caller, there was no one else in the car.

As the car drove away, police said the caller was able to get photos of the car and provide a description of the vehicle, suspect, and dog.

On Wednesday, June 15, at 12:40 p.m., the vehicle was located on Central Avenue and the suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained, CMPD said.

On Friday, June 17, the suspect, identified as Amari Lawrence, 31, was arrested and charged with crimes against nature. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.