Charlotte man extradited from SC to NC, formally charged with killing Gastonia woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man who was arrested in South Carolina in connection to the death of a Gastonia woman has been extradited to Charlotte and formally charged with murder, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

East Charlotte resident Charles Combs, 35, has been extradited from Horry County, South Carolina, to Mecklenburg County and has been formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin. He was brought into the detention center by CMPD around 11:30 a.m.

Combs made his first court appearance around 1 p.m. and was denied bond.

Baldwin was reported missing in Gastonia on October 10 by family members. An investigation revealed she had last been seen in Mecklenburg County, prompting CMPD’s missing person department to get involved.

On Thursday, a multi-agency operation discovered Baldwin’s body in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

Combs, an ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued, and he was taken into custody on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.

The FBI, SLED, CMPD, Gastonia Police, and Myrtle Beach Police were all involved in the case.

This remains an active investigation.