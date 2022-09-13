WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs.

Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was found with 181 grams of fentanyl, 955 grams of methamphetamine, 405 Oxycodone pills, 14 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

Morgan was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.