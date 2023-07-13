CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte mother accused of killing her four-year-old daughter pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and will serve 25-31 years in prison.

Malikah Bennett was charged in the death of her daughter, Majelic Young. Search warrants obtained by Queen City News in 2021 showed CMPD believed the little girl had been buried in the backyard, possibly for several months before her body was discovered.

According to a sibling interviewed by police, Bennett was angry at the little girl and often punished her with spankings and throwing her against the wall. She would also reportedly make the little girl stand in the laundry room holding a plastic juice jug for hours and days.

On the day of the girl’s death, she reportedly had been forced to stand in the laundry room for three days and passed out, reportedly falling and hitting her head.

Bennett reportedly tried CPR on her daughter, but it was too late.

The sibling told police that Bennett wrapped the girl’s body in plastic. Warrants indicated that the child’s body was placed in an SUV for days before being buried in a shallow grave in the backyard.

Authorities have been unable to determine an official cause of death.

Bennett reportedly kept the death hidden from the girl’s father for months, claiming that Majelic was with other relatives before the body was discovered along Braden Drive.

Attorneys for Bennett said the mother had been abused as a child and “unfortunately repeated the cycle” as an adult.

Friends of the child’s father spoke to Queen City News about the sentencing, noting that the family was “content” with the sentence but noting that many had wished for a life sentence.

Majelic’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, also faced charges of concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the child’s death. She has pled not guilty, and no trial date has yet been set.