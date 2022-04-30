CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and killed when gunfire erupted in a crowd at a business park in North Carolina’s largest city, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and homicide detectives responded to a call early Friday evening and found two people suffering gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, a police news release said.

The shooting occurred in west Charlotte in a parking lot next to a building that contains a barbershop, day spa and other businesses, WSOC-TV reported. One victim was found in a car, police said.

“There were several events going on,” police Maj. Ryan Butler said. “There were several crowds of people. (We are) trying to determine what the relationship was with the events going on here, and the dispute that ultimately resulted in the two homicides we’re investigating now.”

No additional information had been provided as of early Saturday, including the names of the victims. Police were asking anyone who had information about what happened to contact the department.