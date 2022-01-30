Charlotte Police investigate deadly shooting, city’s first homicide of 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022 after a shooting occurred late Saturday night in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 3700 North Tryon Street. 40-year-old Malik Whitney was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

53-year-old Darrell McKinley was arrested on the scene, interviewed, arrested, and then charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Photo Credit: Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office

The DA’s Office, CSI, victim services, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a motive and this remains an active investigation.