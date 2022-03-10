CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An officer-involved shooting was reported Wednesday evening in south Charlotte after a driver attempted to run over a police officer, according to CMPD.

The incident occurred Wednesday, March 9, in the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road near the City Inn Motel.

Guests at the motel said they knew something was going on.

“When we were coming out of the hotel, we saw an officer coming in and we crossed paths,” said guest Luis Peralta. Peralta went to his car to take his friend to work and that’s when more police showed up.

“When we were coming out to the street out of the hotel,” added Peralta. “There was another SUV, cop car coming in, we said they must be looking for somebody.”

CMPD officers were following up on a report of a vehicle taken without permission. They found the car in the parking lot, approached the vehicle and the two people inside.

The passenger got out, ran, and the driver made another move, CMPD said.

When officers attempted to detain the driver of the car, the individual tried to run over an officer. That’s when the officer shot toward the driver. That driver drove off in a grey Ford Fusion, CMPD said.

“The driver of the vehicle began to drive towards the officer,” said Major Ryan Butler. “That officer did discharge his firearm. The vehicle fled the scene.”

That started an all-out search for both suspects. Investigators believe the gray Ford Fusion may have got on Interstate-77 to make a getaway. No officer was injured during the incident according to CMPD, and at this point, they don’t believe either suspect was hit by gunfire.

“We’re obviously monitoring the area and we are in touch with all of the hospitals in Charlotte to see if we have any individuals that present themselves with wounds that may be linked to this case,” said Butler.