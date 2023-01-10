CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Uber driver has been released from the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following a brazen attack this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the driver both confirmed with Queen City News on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 3500 Cypress Pond Drive in north Charlotte. An Uber driver was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the Uber had a juvenile passenger in the back when the driver was approached by Antwain Turner, 38, who is believed to have shot the Uber driver twice before the driver was able to get away and call 911. During this time, the juvenile passenger stole the driver’s wallet and fled, officers said.

Queen City News spoke with the victim, who told us a bullet is still lodged in his shoulder and that if it was a few millimeters to the left, he’d be dead, and that the incident happened toward the end of his shift.

Both suspects were arrested a short time later.

Photo Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

When asked if this was a setup, CMPD said it is unclear at this time if the robbery by the juvenile and the shooting are connected or are separate crimes.

Turner faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon and another count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling or occupied moving vehicle. He has a court appearance set for Tuesday.

Uber released the following statement to Queen City News.

What this driver went through is horrifying. We’ve been in touch with him to offer our support and our thoughts are with him as he recovers. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.