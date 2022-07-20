GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured Wednesday following a cross-county chase between law enforcement and the driver of a vehicle.

The chase began north of Bethel and continued into Greenville before ending near North Memorial Drive heading into Greenville, not far from Wellcome Middle School. The driver of a blue Honda Accord led N.C. State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement in the chase.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to ECU Health in Greenville. Charges were pending. The chase began shortly after 4 p.m. and ended around 5 p.m.

Traffic was slowed in the area as law enforcement, fire and rescue tended to the area where the chase ended. Traffic resumed a short time later.