Chase leads to arrest of Greenville man on drug, gun charges

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Darrell Leontra Morris (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug and weapons charges after a chase led to his arrest Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on NC Hwy. 43 at about 8 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop, which led to a chase that ended in the backyard of a residence on Major Smith Road.

Darrell Leontra Morris, 29, of Greenville, attempted to flee the scene but was caught a short time later. He is charged with the following:

  • Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
  • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Resisting Public Officer
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving While License Revoked
  • Expired Registration

Morris remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV