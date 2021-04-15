Chase leads to arrest of Greenville man on drug, gun charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug and weapons charges after a chase led to his arrest Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on NC Hwy. 43 at about 8 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop, which led to a chase that ended in the backyard of a residence on Major Smith Road.

Darrell Leontra Morris, 29, of Greenville, attempted to flee the scene but was caught a short time later. He is charged with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Resisting Public Officer

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While License Revoked

Expired Registration

Morris remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.