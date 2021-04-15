Chase leads to arrest of Greenville man on drug, gun charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug and weapons charges after a chase led to his arrest Wednesday night.
Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on NC Hwy. 43 at about 8 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop, which led to a chase that ended in the backyard of a residence on Major Smith Road.
Darrell Leontra Morris, 29, of Greenville, attempted to flee the scene but was caught a short time later. He is charged with the following:
- Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Resisting Public Officer
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While License Revoked
- Expired Registration
Morris remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.