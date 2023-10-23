GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who had active warrants against him led Goldsboro police on two chases, one where he used his vehicle to strike a police vehicle, and barricaded himself inside his apartment before he was arrested on Monday.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, officers noticed a person in a vehicle who had active Misdemeanor Domestic warrants against him. The officers tried to arrest him before he sped away, leading to a chase. After he got away, a short time later, the vehicle was located by another officer who attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the suspect then used his vehicle to strike that police vehicle several times prior to fleeing a second time. The officer gave chase and the suspect stopped a short distance away. He fled into his apartment in the 300 block of Olivia Lane and barricaded himself inside.

After around a two-hour standoff, the suspect was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. with no injuries to him or the officers on scene. He was identified as Daniel Justin Darden, 32, of Goldsboro. His charges are:

3 counts Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Law Enforcement

1 count Assault with a Deadly Weapon

1 count Careless and Reckless Driving

1 count Hit and Run

1 count Felony Flee to Elude

1 count Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering

1 count Resist Delay and Obstruct

In addition to the listed charges, Darden was also served with the Domestic warrants. He was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond. His first court appearance is Tuesday.