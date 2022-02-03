Chasing vehicles leads to gunshots, one driver shot, treated at Carolina East Medical Center

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Vanceboro Sheriff’s Office has been notified of an unidentified shooting victim who arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators later learned earlier that day that two vehicles were following each other, pulled off to the side of the road in the southbound lane at the 7800 block of Main Street in Vanceboro and gunshots were fired from both vehicles. One of the drivers was struck and later admitted to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vanceboro Police Department or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-244-0440.