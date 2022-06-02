GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. No further details were released about the suspect.

Deputies responded around 1 p.m. on May 26 to the school after notification of a social media message about a shooting that was set to happen that day. The school was placed on precautionary lockdown as deputies and officers from the Bethel Police Department investigated. Greenville Police detectives also provided assistance.

No threat to the campus was believed to have existed.