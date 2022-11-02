ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse.

Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after the medical examiner’s office found internal injuries that were “ruled not to be accidental.”

Miller was being held in the Nash County Detention Center under no bond.

Police said they responded to a call to the 1100 block of York Street on Oct. 23 to a report of a “child losing and regaining consciousness” after a reported fall. The child later died, prompting the investigation into the death.