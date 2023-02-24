CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of motor vehicle break-ins were received at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on February 11.

The break-ins occurred in the area around Old New Bern Road in Chocowinity. An investigation led to detectives with the department charging Michael Shannon Velasquez, 48, with two counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, one count of Attempted Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and one count of Misdemeanor Larceny.

Velasquez was arrested on Friday by deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Velasquez was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond that was set by a Beaufort County magistrate.