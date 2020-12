GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Beaufort County man on possession of heroin charges.

Frank Douglas Brinton, 64, of Chocowinity, was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday on Jefferson Street in Greenville. Herion was found during the traffic stop.

Britton was arrested and later released on a $10,000 secured bond.