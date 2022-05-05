CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Chocowinity man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Jimmy Sinclair, 55, of 243 Choco Village Road in Chocowinity. Sinclair was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Crack Cocaine within 1000 feet of a Daycare. He was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Officials said Sinclair’s arrest stemmed from investigators making purchases of crack cocaine from him while he was out on bond for pending drug charges.