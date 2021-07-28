Chocowinity man facing drug-related charges after search warrant leads to arrest across from school

Marcus Reddick (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Chocowinity man on drug-related charges.

On July 16, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit executed a search warrant on Marcus Reddick’s residence at 522 Price Road in Chocowinity, which is across the street from Chocowinity Primary School. Investigators and K-9 Bodi found cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone pills and $8,303.

Reddick was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine within 1,000 feet of Chocowinity Primary School, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana within 1,000 feet of Chocowinity Primary School, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Oxycodone a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Reddick was held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

