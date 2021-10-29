Chocowinity man facing drug-related charges

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest by deputies of a Chocowinity man on drug-related charges.

Nigel Peele, 23, of 147 Azalea Drive in Chocowinity, was arrested on Oct. 14 by investigators from the BCSO’s Drug Unit. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Trafficking in Opioid and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials said the arrest stemmed from investigators making purchases from Peele of marijuana and prescription pain pills. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators found 455 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone prescription pain pills, digital scales and packaging material used to package a controlled substance at his home.

Peele was held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.