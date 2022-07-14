WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –A Chocowinity man has pled guilty in the murder of his ex-mother-in-law.

District Attorney Seth Edwards said in a news release Thursday that James Carver, 57, was found guilty in the homicide of Connie Hunt, 72, that happened on Feb. 15, 2021, in Chocowinity. Carver pled guilty to second-degree murder.

Superior Court Judge Wayland J. Sermons sentenced Carver to a minimum of 300 months and a maximum of 372 months (25 to 31 years) in prison.

Carter was living with his ex-wife and Hunt when officials said he killed Hunt with a shotgun blast to her head, which Carver admitted. The ex-wife called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to remove Carver, who officials said was drunk at the time and was unruly in behavior.

When deputies arrived at the home on Hwy. 33 in Chocowinity, they found Hunt dead on the floor. She reportedly had dementia and was physically infirm. An autopsy confirmed her death days later.