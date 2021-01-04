Chocowinity police searching for two suspects who robbed Dollar General

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Chocowinity police are looking for two suspects that robbed the Dollar General on Sunday.

Police said the two men were last seen leaving the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects pictured are wearing similar brown coats and toboggans as the suspects in a robbery at the Vanceboro Family Dollar, which was also hit Sunday. Law enforcement in both instances have not said if the two robberies were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chocowinity police at 252-946-2882 or reach the police department via Facebook Messenger.