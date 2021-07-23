Citizen complaints lead to drug arrests in Craven County

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation into possible drug activity led to the arrest of three people in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 464 Half Moon Road in Bridgeton after receiving complaints from citizens about drug activity. During the investigation, evidence was collected and a search warrant was executed at the home by the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Bureau.

The search resulted in the seizure of heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia. Three people were arrested and charged: