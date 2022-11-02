CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police.

Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her two children taking part in the festivities of Halloween when she was involved in the hit-and-run around 7:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Mulberry Banks Drive, police said.

“She was thrown into a wooded area as a result of the collision,” according to Nathanael Shelton, public information officer for the Clayton Police Department.

The two children are ages 6 and 9 and one of them told first responders that “mommy is in the bushes.”

When police arrived at the scene there was a pile of Halloween candy, then Turnbull’s shoe, then her glasses in the street, a Clayton police incident report said.

Shelton said the woman was taken to WakeMed hospital with serious injuries. No children were injured.

A Ring doorbell camera captured a gold color Chevrolet Tahoe on Sugarbush Court just before the time of the crash, the police report said.

In the video, the Tahoe reaches the intersection of Sugarbush Court and Mulberry Banks Drive, the Tahoe runs the stop sign, turning south on Mulberry Banks Drive, police said in the report.

Police received subsequent calls of an impaired driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of U.S. 70 Business and N.C. 42 East.

A caller reported the same Tahoe “was all over the roadway and was driving the wrong way on the road,” the report said.

Police located and identified the driver as Cecelia Morales, 60, of Clayton, according to the police report.

She took a breath alcohol test and was recorded at .19 and later .18 grams of alcohol per 210 liters, the report said.

The suspect said she “had four Miller Lite beers” at a bar, according to the police report.

“She left from there and went directly to Festejos, where she had dinner and one margarita,” the police report said.

She was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated.