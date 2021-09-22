Cleveland County man charged over bomb threat outside U.S. Capitol found competent to stand trial

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cleveland County man who threatened to detonate bombs outside of the Library of Congress in August will stand trial for his alleged crimes.

A federal judge ruling Wednesday that Floyd Ray Roseberry is competent enough to stand trial.

In his last hearing, Roseberry told the judge he didn’t fully understand what was going on and that he was being denied his medication while incarcerated. A court appointed psychologist also diagnosed Roseberry with bipolar disorder. Because of that, the judge ordered for a competency hearing.

However, now with Roseberry deemed competent enough to stand trial, he will face a federal indictment that could land him behind bars for life.

A person is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. Officials evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw a man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup, which had no license plates. The man was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, according to two people briefed on the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This still frame captured from Ray Roseberry’s August 19, 2021 Facebook live outside the U.S. Capitol shows a detonator he claimed was triggered by gunfire and exploding vehicle windows. (Credit: Ray Roseberry Facebook Live)

A person is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. Officials evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw a man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup, which had no license plates. The man was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, according to two people briefed on the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A person is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. Officials evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw a man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup, which had no license plates. The man was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, according to two people briefed on the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On Wednesday he was arraigned on that indictment containing two charges; use of weapons of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials.

Both charges stem from the August 19, 2021 incident, when Roseberry drove from his home in North Carolina ultimately parking outside of the Library of Congress with what appeared to be explosive devices in truck.

Roseberry went on Facebook Live, threatening to set off the explosives and with a message to Democrats and more pointedly, President Joe Biden.

Roseberry’s next hearing is set for October 8th.