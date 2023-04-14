WARSAW, N.C. — A Clinton man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after being identified as the primary suspect in a shooting that happened April 4.

On April 4, officers with the ECU Duplin Hospital Police notified patrol officers with the Warsaw Police Department of a victim that had arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle.

Officers discovered that the victim was involved in a shooting on the 100 block of East John Street. They immediately responded to that area and located the crime scene. Investigators began searching the area while interviewing witnesses who described the vehicle and possible subjects.

Officers identified Jymir Akeem Brunson, 19, of Clinton, as the primary suspect.

Within hours of the shooting, warrants were secured on Brunson for attempted first-degree murder as well as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. After securing the warrants, the U.S. Marshals Service was contacted to assist in the apprehension of Brunson and had begun assisting with the case.

On Friday, April 14, an anonymous tip indicated that Brunson was seen sleeping in a vehicle on Bowden’s Road. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office patrol division immediately sent several deputies to look into the tip where they located a male in his car. He initially refused to provide his name but after contacting the Warsaw Police Department, officers confirmed that the man was Brunson.

Another male, Micardo Wallace, 32, of Warsaw, was inside the vehicle as well and attempted to hide a cell phone that belonged to Brunson, which was to be seized as evidence. He was arrested and charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.

Brunson has been a suspect in several other cases and shootings that have occurred in the area and continues to be investigated, according to the Warsaw Police Department.

Brunson was taken before a magistrate and given a $1 million secured bond, and Wallace was given a $1,000 secured bond.